Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 16,396 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

