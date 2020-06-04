Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $100.41 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

