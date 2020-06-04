Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

