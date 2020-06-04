Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,689,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Roper Technologies by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,619,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,382,000 after purchasing an additional 217,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,937. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $401.47 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

