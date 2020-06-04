Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of MSI opened at $147.87 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

