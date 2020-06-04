Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.20% of Royce Micro Capital Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 123,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 407,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 213,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Micro Capital Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro Capital Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,019,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

