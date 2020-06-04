Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nordic American Tanker worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NAT opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.10%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

