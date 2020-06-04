Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 76.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,685 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 78,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

