Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $358,000 in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 105.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

