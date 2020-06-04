Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $479,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 238,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,344,569 shares of company stock worth $31,311,699. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

