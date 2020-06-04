Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $461,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

