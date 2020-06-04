Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Geospace Technologies worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 609.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard F. Miles purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter R. Wheeler acquired 5,000 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,306 shares in the company, valued at $694,451.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,123 shares of company stock valued at $120,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

