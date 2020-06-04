Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $86,963,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,495,000 after acquiring an additional 760,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE:NNN opened at $36.80 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

