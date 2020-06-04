Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 49,983 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

NYSE:EL opened at $203.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.57.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

