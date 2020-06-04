Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $219.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average is $208.28. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

