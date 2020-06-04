Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $387,000 Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mongodb by 18.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Mongodb by 2.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,969,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $209,225.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $231.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

