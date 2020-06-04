Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,522 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

BNS opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.