Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Myers Industries worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $355,515. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MYE opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.