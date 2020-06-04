Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $333,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kellogg by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 87,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

