Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.47% of Culp worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Culp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CULP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.88 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

