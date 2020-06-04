Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

TEVA opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

