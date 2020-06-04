Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 1,258,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,636. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

