Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TESSCO Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.60). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

