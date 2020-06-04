Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

