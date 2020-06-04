Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

