Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Moog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Get Moog alerts:

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moog will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.