Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Up 25%

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 90,490 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $766,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

About Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

