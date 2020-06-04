Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. Sells 1,667 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $391,294.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MDB opened at $231.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mongodb during the first quarter worth $78,005,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 3,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 455,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,852,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $47,882,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

