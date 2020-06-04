Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

