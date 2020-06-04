MKM Partners Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $21.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 106,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after buying an additional 198,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

