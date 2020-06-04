Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,423,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.47% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.15.

AMH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 67,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,208. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $94,614.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 594,925 shares of company stock worth $16,555,263 and have sold 27,200 shares worth $725,666. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.