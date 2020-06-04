Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.16. 593,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.