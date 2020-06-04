Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,995 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $30,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

IBKR stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,871. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

