Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,309 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Kroger worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 92,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,573. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

