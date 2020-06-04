Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 408,437 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 683,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408,437 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 259.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,825. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

