Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 235,122 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

CCU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 29,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.73. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

