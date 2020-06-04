Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 109 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.48% of ABIOMED worth $31,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.70. 2,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,422. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.90.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

