Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 107 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 47,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.