Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $26,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1,298.6% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.95. 13,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

