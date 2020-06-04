Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,214 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $27,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.73. 228,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.