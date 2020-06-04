Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,469 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

