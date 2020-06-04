Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 176,313 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.44. 17,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.