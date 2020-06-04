Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 14,090 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,066. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

