Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Albemarle worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 262,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. 16,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,944. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

