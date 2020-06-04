Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AutoZone worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AZO shares. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $13.46 on Thursday, reaching $1,137.00. 1,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,054.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,072.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

