Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Paychex worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $74.25. 351,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

