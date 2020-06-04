Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $416.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

