Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $28.49 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $155.44. 9,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,029. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

