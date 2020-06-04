Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.60 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $24,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,435. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.12.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

