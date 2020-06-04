Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 23,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

